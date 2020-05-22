Sections
Home / India News / Dalai Lama writes to Naveen, Mamata; expresses sympathy for cyclone Amphan victims

Dalai Lama writes to Naveen, Mamata; expresses sympathy for cyclone Amphan victims

Cyclone Amphan has claimed 77 lives in West Bengal and Banerjee said the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore because of it.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Bhubaneswar Odisha

The Dalai Lama also conveyed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by the storm. (PTI)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha respectively, expressing his sympathy for the loss of lives and property in the two states ravaged by cyclone Amphan.

Click here for Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates

In his letters to the two chief ministers, the Buddhist leader said he is making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust for the relief and rebuilding efforts “as a mark of solidarity with the people of West Bengal and Odisha.” However, the amount of donation was not mentioned in the statement issued by his office on Thursday.

“This morning His Holiness the Dalai Lama wrote to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Odisha respectively to express his sadness over the loss of life, the devastation of property, as well as the hardship caused to so many people due to Cyclone Amphan,” said the statement on Thursday.

Cyclone Amphan has claimed 77 lives in West Bengal and Banerjee said the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore because of it.



There has been no confirmation of any loss of human life in Odisha due to the cyclone, though it affected nearly 45 lakh people and damaged a large number of houses in the coastal districts.

The Dalai Lama also conveyed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by the storm.

“I appreciate the prior preparations that were made to respond to this natural disaster, and the efforts that are underway to provide relief and assistance to those affected,” the Dalai Lama wrote to each chief ministers.

To the West Bengal chief minister, he said, “In addition to our profound respect for India as a sacred land, which has also been home to many Tibetans over the last 61 years, we have a special regard for Bengal” mainly because of two great personalities who hailed from it.

They are great philosopher and dialectician Shantarakshita, who established the first Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Tibet in the 8th century CE, and Dipankara Atisha, who revived the practice of Buddhism in the 11th century, the Dalai Lama said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One-year-old boy drowns in water tank in Dadri, couple booked
May 22, 2020 17:03 IST
Bombay high court upholds professor, clerk’s dismissal, says hearsay evidence acceptable in departmental inquiry
May 22, 2020 17:03 IST
Chance to say cricket world won’t be pushed around by India: Chappell
May 22, 2020 16:59 IST
Joe Biden accuser’s life marred by abuse and financial hardship
May 22, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.