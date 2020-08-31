Dalit, 19, dies in Uttar Pradesh police custody; family alleges torture

The family members of the deceased have accused police of “torture” and, along with some locals, staged a protest against the police and blocked a road. (Videograb)

A 19-year-old Dalit man, who was illegally detained at a police station in Lalganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, died in police custody on Sunday. The family members of the deceased have accused police of “torture” and, along with some locals, staged a protest against the police and blocked a road.

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The station house officer (SHO) of Lalganj police station has been suspended for unlawful detention. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Raebareli, Swapnil Mamgain, into the incident.

Mohit and his brother Sonu, residents of Behta Kalan village, were detained by the police on suspicion of vehicle theft on Friday and taken to Lalganj police station. While Sonu was released after a few hours, Mohit, according to family members, was tortured by the police personnel at the station.

He was rushed to the District hospital on Sunday where he died at around 11 am. The body was sent for postmortem investigation.

“We have received a complaint from the family members of the deceased in which they have alleged torture and accused two Sub Inspectors(SI). The complaint is being investigated on the basis of which we will also lodge an FIR,” said the SP.

One of the accused SI has been involved in accused of misconduct in the past and has at least two departmental inquiries ordered against him.

“Prima facie, SHO Lalganj, Harishankar Prajapati, was found accused of unlawful detention beyond 24 hours at police station. For this he has been suspended,” added the SP.

Meanwhile the angry family members of the deceased and at least 50 local residents staged a protest against the police on Sunday evening. The protesters also tried to block the state highway passing through the area. The police resorted to use of force to disperse the protesters.

Senior officials also met the family members and assured them of swift investigation into the matter.