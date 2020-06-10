Sections
Home / India News / Dalit boy killed over prayer at UP temple

Dalit boy killed over prayer at UP temple

The father of the Dalit boy, who had engaged in a dispute at a village temple last month, accused the police of inaction, claiming they did not act on his son’s complaint. On Saturday, his son was allegedly shot dead by outside upper caste villagers.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 03:28 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

Amroha police superintendent insisted the dispute over money was the reason behind the killing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Upper caste villagers allegedly shot dead a 17-year-old Dalit boy at Domkhera in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Saturday night following an argument over puja at a village temple, the teenager’s family said even as police maintained a dispute over money led to the murder.

The teenager’s father said that his son and nephew had gone to the village temple on May 31, where one Horam Chauhan and his aides stopped them from offering puja. He added his son argued with them and later filed a police complaint on June 1. The father accused the police of inaction, claiming they did not act on his son’s complaint. He added on Saturday when his son was sleeping outside their house, Chauhan came with his aides and shot him dead.

Three people, including Chauhan, have been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the other named accused, police said.

Amroha police superintendent Vipin Tada insisted the dispute over money was the reason behind the killing. He said the boy’s brother and Chauhan had taken a mango orchard on contract and they parted ways after the dispute over money. “There was a brief fight over it a few days ago,” added Tada.



Police said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Horam Chauhan, Lala Chauhan, Jaiveer and Roshan. Horam Chauhan and Lala Chauhan were arrested on Sunday.

Tada said that one Deepak, who was arrested on Monday, allegedly supplied the murder weapon to Horam Chauhan and the two killed the boy while he was sleeping under a tree.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More Covid-19 beds in 22 Delhi pvt hospitals, rates will be displayed
Jun 10, 2020 03:54 IST
IIT Bombay is India’s top university, says 2021 global ranking
Jun 10, 2020 03:45 IST
Donald Trump’s 2020 path gets trickier with US formally in recession
Jun 10, 2020 03:34 IST
Dalit boy killed over prayer at UP temple
Jun 10, 2020 03:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.