Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / 65-yr-old Dalit in UP thrashed, says forced to drink urine. Cops deny claim

65-yr-old Dalit in UP thrashed, says forced to drink urine. Cops deny claim

The main accused in the case has been arrested while the hunt for others is on, said police.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Teams have been formed for the arrest of the remaining accused and an FIR has been lodged in the case, said SP Lalitpur. (Photo @lalitpurpolice)

A 65-year-old man in Lalitpur was allegedly forced to drink urine and beaten up by some people of his village against whom he had filed a police complaint a week back.

The victim, Amar, a Dalit, was admitted to the Lalitpur district hospital. The cops, however, denied that he was forced to drink urine but admitted that the attack did take place.

The main accused in the case has been arrested while the hunt for others is on, said police.

“The police were informed about the assault on two people by some locals in Rora village. The cops have arrested the prime accused, Sonu Yadav. Teams have been formed for the arrest of the remaining accused and an FIR has been lodged in the case,” said Mirza Manzar Beg, SP (Lalitpur).



 

Amar said he approached the Sadar Kotwali police, which accepted the complaint but did not act against the culprits. On Monday night, while Amar was heading home, Sonu and others pressured him to withdraw the complaint.

He was beaten up when he refused. One of the attackers peed in a cup and allegedly forced Amar to drink the urine. “I was left unconscious on the road,” said Amar.

In his FIR, Amar alleged that Sonu Yadav and others had assaulted him and his son last week over a trivial issue. They were badly injured after being thrashed and attacked with an axe, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India building border infra, deploying military cause of tension: China
Oct 13, 2020 17:56 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
India, China agree to ‘maintain dialogue and communication’ over border row
Oct 13, 2020 18:12 IST
UK seeks non-white volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Oct 13, 2020 18:08 IST

latest news

17-year-old girl falls to death from seventh floor while drying clothes in Thane
Oct 13, 2020 18:17 IST
‘DDLJ to Mirzapur’: Uttarakhand police use memes to spread awareness on Covid-19
Oct 13, 2020 18:19 IST
World GDP to drop 4.4% in 2020, rise 5.2% 2021: IMF
Oct 13, 2020 18:12 IST
The Red Fox Makeup Academy is offering lucrative makeup courses for professionals
Oct 13, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.