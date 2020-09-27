Dalit woman gang-raped in UP battles for life

People hold placards during a protest over crimes against women, near Rajghat in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras, is struggling for life in an Aligarh hospital where she has been put on a ventilator, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, who was gangraped on September 14, was brought to the Aligarh hospital the next day. She has sustained injuries on the neck and is on ventilator, a JN Medical Hospital spokesperson said.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said the four accused have been arrested.

Giving details of the incident, the SP said that the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on the fateful day and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her deep cuts on the tongue. The accused also attempted to strangulate her.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day. In her statement to the magistrate, the survivor said that, besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi raped her and when she resisted, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue, the official said.

Later, Luvkush and Ramu were also arrested and the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday, the SP added.

A report from Aligarh said the condition of the girl was “critical”.