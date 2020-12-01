‘Danger still out there’: Covid-19 survivor Manipur CM Biren Singh warns

The CM emphasised on the need for timely diagnosis and hospitalisation for effective treatment and prevention of the casualties. (Photo @NBirenSingh)

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has recovered and tested negative for coronavirus. The CM thanked his doctors and advised people to be on their guard against the infection.

“With your love and prayers, have finally recovered and tested negative for Covid-19. I thank my doctors for looking after me well in the last two weeks. Make no mistake, the danger is still out there, let’s follow the advice of doctors to keep ourselves safe from coronavirus,” tweeted Biren Singh on Monday.

An RT-PCR test report also showed the chief minister as having tested negative for the infection.

It may be mentioned that the CM had tested positive for coronavirus on November 15.

On Tuesday, the CM attended a review meeting on Covid-19 dealing with issues regarding fatality rate, home isolation and collective efforts of various state government departments and Covid-19 vaccination preparation, etc.

The meeting was attended by all cabinet ministers and concerned officials of the state government.

During the meeting, the CM emphasised on the need for timely diagnosis and hospitalisation for effective treatment and prevention of the casualties.