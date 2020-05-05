‘Dangerous’: Private lab in Kolkata conducts Covid-19 tests, FIR filed

Sections
This is the first such instance in the state in which a laboratory has been found to be testing swab samples illegally without any authorisation from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Updated: May 05, 2020 21:31 IST

By Joydeep Thakur | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Kolkata

At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested. (Bloomberg)

An FIR and a fine of Rs 10 lakh was slapped against a private laboratory allegedly conducting illegal Covid-19 tests in north Kolkata on Tuesday. Subsequently, the lab was also shut down.

“The state health department had initiated an enquiry after receiving a complaint against the laboratory. The laboratory was sealed,” said a top official of the state health department.

An FIR was registered at the Phool Bagan police station.



“This is a dangerous practice as there could be chances of leakage while conducting the tests if proper precautions are not taken, resulting in further spread of the disease. A lab is given permission by the ICMR only if it has proper infrastructure to handle such samples,” said a senior doctor from one of the government-run laboratories.

At present, West Bengal has 11 government laboratories and six private laboratories approved by the ICMR where swab samples for Covid–19 are tested.

