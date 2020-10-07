Sections
Daring Cities 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address global forum on climate change

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will talk about steps taken in the national capital regarding sustainability and climate change issues at the Daring Cities 2020 conference.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 07:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be among the five urban leaders from around the world to speak at ‘Daring Cities 2020’ conference. (ANI photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will speak at the ‘Daring Cities 2020’ virtual conference on Wednesday. He will talk about steps taken in the national capital regarding environmental sustainability and climate change issues.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been invited among five urban leaders around the world to speak at the prestigious Daring Cities 2020 conference - a global, action-oriented forum to recognise courageous urban leaders taking bold climate action across the world,” a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

The CM will address climate emergency and air pollution crisis in Delhi, and talk about innovative solutions such as the ‘Pusa Decomposer’ and the first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV) policy undertaken to tackle the crisis.

The UN Secretary General and Federal Environment Minister of Germany will also address the plenary session of the conference, it added.



The conference is being hosted by ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability and Bonn city with the support of the German government.

The conference is a forum for global leaders to interact on how they are tackling climate change, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders from Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paolo (Brazil), Los Angles (USA) and Entebbe (Uganda) will also take part in the conference.

(with PTI inputs)

