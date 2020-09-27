Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal after President’s nod to farm bills

‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal after President’s nod to farm bills

The SAD had on Saturday snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre to protest the bills.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal in Gurdaspur. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quits National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue. (PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Sunday President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent to the three contentious farm bills marked a ‘dark day for democracy and farmers’.

“Extremely sad that @rashtrapatibhvn refused to heed farmers & Punjabis’ cries & has signed #FarmBills and J&K bill excluding #Punjabi as official language. Hopes that President will act as nation’s conscience & return Bills to Parliament dashed. Dark day for democracy & farmers,” Badal tweeted. 

The SAD had on Saturday snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre to protest the bills.

Also read: President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, seeks to give freedom to farmers to sell their produce outside the notified Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yards.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, will give farmers the right to enter into a contract with agribusiness firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for the sale of future farming produce at a pre-agreed price.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, will remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, onion, and potato from the list of essential commodities and will do away with the imposition of stock holding limits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Sep 27, 2020 20:13 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Amit Shah launches Destination North East-2020 to promote region’s tourism, culture and business
Sep 27, 2020 20:04 IST
Daughter’s Day 2020: Kapil Sharma shares cutest clicks of baby Anayra
Sep 27, 2020 20:04 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights
Sep 27, 2020 20:00 IST
Farm bills get President’s assent amid protests, SAD’s exit
Sep 27, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.