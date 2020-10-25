Sections
Home / India News / Dasara doll festival: Karnataka based family displays dolls depicting different themes

Dasara doll festival: Karnataka based family displays dolls depicting different themes

Dasara Bombe (Dasara doll) installation,depicting various avatars of Gods and Goddesses is a part of auspicious Navaratri festival in Southern Karnataka.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Shivamogga

Dasara doll festival is an age-old tradition in old Mysuru province including Shivamogga (Hindustan Times)

Members of a Shivamogga based family on Saturday celebrated the Dasara doll festival by putting dolls depicting various themes on display at their residence.

Dasara doll festival is an age-old tradition in old Mysuru province including Shivamogga.

Dasara Bombe (Dasara doll) installation, depicting various avatars of Gods and Goddesses is a part of auspicious Navaratri festival in Southern Karnataka.

Prakash along with his family in Shivamogga installed many idols with different themes.



Mysuru palace, Jamboo Savari, Village life, early life of Lord Krishna and also replicas of Buddhist temples in China were put on display.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash said, “We have been celebrating this festival for the past two generations. Our aim is to show the victory of good over evil to the new generation. We have collected many dolls from various parts of India and abroad. We have arranged them in the descending order of ages. We have put gods on the top and then come to the era of Rishis and Munis.”

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

