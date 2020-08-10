Sections
Home / India News / Daughter steals Rs 19 lakh from father with help of boyfriend, both arrested

The woman and her boyfriend were arrested from a hotel in Amritsar in Punjab after the police followed their call details.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:42 IST

By Suraj Ojha | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested from Punjab after they stole cash and gold from her father. (File photo)

Police in Mumbai’s Oshiwara arrested a woman and her boyfriend on Saturday for planning and stealing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 19 lakh from her home.

The arrested woman and the man have been identified as Uzma Qureshi, 21, and Charandeepsingh Arora, 35. Police said Arora is a PT teacher in a school in Versova.

“On July 30, Uzma went missing and hence I lodged a missing complaint at Oshiwara police station. However I had a hunch that she may have eloped with Arora,” Umradaraz Qureshi, Uzma’s father, said in his statement to the police.

Umradaraz, a hotelier, also found find 65 tola of gold and Rs 10 lakh missing from his home. He then recollected that Uzma asked him to give his locker key on July 23, saying as the family of a friend was infected with Covid-19 and were admitted to hospital, they had requested her to keep their gold in a safe place and return it to them after they returned from hospital.



Umradaraz then lodged a case of theft against his daughter. “Following his complaint, we registered the FIR against his daughter,” Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said.

Police booked them under sections 379 (punishment for theft), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“With the help of technical assistance we got there hideout in Punjab and a team was dispatched there. The accused were hiding at Sita Niwas, near the Golden Temple in Amritsar,” an officer from Oshiwara police said.

Mumbai Police with the help of Amritsar Police raided the hotel and found her and the PT teacher. During questioning they admitted to the crime and said they had stashed the stolen gold and cash in a bank locker.

“On Saturday we produced them before the metropolitan magistrate court where the court remanded them in police custody till Tuesday,” Bangar said.

