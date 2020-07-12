Sections
Dawood Ibrahim’s aide arrested in Delhi’s Chand Bagh area

Gangster Anwar Thakur, a life convict in a murder case and reportedly an aide of Dawood Ibrahim was apprehended with a Brazilian make semi-automatic pistol worth Rs 22 lakh on July 10, police said.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“The accused is a life convict in a murder case in Delhi. He had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. At present, he came out on parole on March 17 and was knowingly reviving the Gangs in North East Delhi,” Police said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A criminal, who was out on parole was arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch from the Chand Bagh area of the national capital.

Thakur, belonging to Meerut and currently residing in Pandav Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, police said.

“The accused is a life convict in a murder case in Delhi. He had brazenly shot dead a police informer inside Police Station Sadar Bazar, Delhi. At present, he came out on parole on March 17 and was knowingly reviving the Gangs in North East Delhi,” Police said.



