Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:13 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.(HT File Photo)

Even as intelligence agencies report that India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and are admitted in Army Hospital, Karachi, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim, who controls D-company’s underworld operations and finance, denies such reports.

News agency IANS quoted Anees as saying that his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by the Covid and are at their home. He, however, admitted to running a business in the UAE and Pakistan.

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The case for widespread testing
Jun 06, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 06, 2020 03:59 IST
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Jun 06, 2020 03:46 IST
Rain brings mercury levels down in Delhi
Jun 06, 2020 03:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.