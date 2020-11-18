Sections
Day after Bulandshahr rape victim's death, her family gets security cover

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the police have made “adequate” security arrangements for the last rites once the girl’s body arrives from Delhi.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:08 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that security was provided to the girl’s family as they feared a threat to their lives from supporters of the accused. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

The family members and the village of a teenage rape victim who girl died Tuesday after allegedly being set ablaze by the rapist’s family in the Jahangirabad area of UP’s Bulandshahr district, have been provided security, officials said Wednesday.

The girl was allegedly set on fire by the accused’s family after they failed to convince her family to opt for a compromise in the rape case, officials said.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that security was provided to the girl’s family as they feared a threat to their lives from supporters of the accused. The police have arrested five out of the seven persons named by the girl’s family in their complaint. Raids were on to arrest the remaining two, he added. The police had registered a case of murder against seven family members of the rape accused and their supporters on the complaint of the girl’s family on Tuesday evening.

The district magistrate said immediate compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh was paid to the family under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further compensation would be released as per the law.



Kumar and senior superintendent of police S K Singh visited the aggrieved family on Wednesday. Kumar said the family demanded adequate security and requested for arrangements to bring the body to the village for the last rites.

The DM said officials were in touch with authorities at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi where the girl died during treatment on Tuesday evening.

“An ambulance has been kept ready in the hospital to bring the body to the village immediately after the post-mortem examination,” said Kumar.

He further said the SSP had made “adequate” security arrangements for the last rites.

Three of the accused were arrested on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

An orchard caretaker had allegedly raped the girl on August 15 and the police had arrested him the same day. His family members were pressuring the girl’s family for a compromise ever since. The uncle of the jailed rape accused reportedly set the girl afire on Tuesday morning after they failed to convince the family for a compromise.

The girl succumbed to burns on late Tuesday evening.

