Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Day after highest recovery, India adds record 49,310 new Covid-19 cases; tally close to 1.3 million

Day after highest recovery, India adds record 49,310 new Covid-19 cases; tally close to 1.3 million

The country also recorded 740 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 30,601, according to health ministry data.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Panvel City Municipal Corporation doctor collects swab sample of a policeman for Rapid Antigen Test, in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

India on Friday recorded 49,310 new cases of the coronavirus disease, another high after a record over 45,000 cases in a day on Thursday. According to Union health ministry data, the number of Covid-19 cases have now reached 12,87,945.

The number of active cases in the country are 4,40,135, while 8,17,208. The country also recorded 740 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 30,601, according to health ministry data.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Delhi, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat contribute to around 75 per cent of the record single-day spike.

The country had recorded 45,720 cases and 1,129 fatalities in a day on Thursday. It crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.



However, the health ministry said that as many as 29,557 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in a 24-hour span till Thursday morning, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent.

Sustained efforts by the Centre, states and union territories (UTs) are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, and prompt and efficient clinical treatment strategies, it had said.

The number of tests for detection of Covid19 also crossed the 15-million mark. A total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Erica shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay from home, reveals ‘only challenge’
Jul 24, 2020 10:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts pic of their dad with actor’s pet
Jul 24, 2020 10:39 IST
Face mask fashion: A mirror on humanity; a quest to be a wardrobe must-have
Jul 24, 2020 10:36 IST
NASA’s summertime on Saturn image amazes people
Jul 24, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.