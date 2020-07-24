Day after highest recovery, India adds record 49,310 new Covid-19 cases; tally close to 1.3 million

Panvel City Municipal Corporation doctor collects swab sample of a policeman for Rapid Antigen Test, in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

India on Friday recorded 49,310 new cases of the coronavirus disease, another high after a record over 45,000 cases in a day on Thursday. According to Union health ministry data, the number of Covid-19 cases have now reached 12,87,945.

The number of active cases in the country are 4,40,135, while 8,17,208. The country also recorded 740 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 30,601, according to health ministry data.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Delhi, Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat contribute to around 75 per cent of the record single-day spike.

The country had recorded 45,720 cases and 1,129 fatalities in a day on Thursday. It crossed the 12-lakh mark, just three days after it went past the 11-lakh milestone.

However, the health ministry said that as many as 29,557 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in a 24-hour span till Thursday morning, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent.

Sustained efforts by the Centre, states and union territories (UTs) are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, and prompt and efficient clinical treatment strategies, it had said.

The number of tests for detection of Covid19 also crossed the 15-million mark. A total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,50,823 samples being tested on Wednesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials said.