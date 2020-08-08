Day after Idukki landslide, rainfall in Kerala likely to continue, says IMD

Sections
The death toll in Kerala’s Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 08:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of a landslide during heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala on August 7, 2020. (Reuters Phot o)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala.

“Rainfall likely to continue over Kerala state,” the IMD tweeted giving an update on rainfall data in respect of the state from “08:30 hrs IST of August 7 to 04:30 hrs IST of August 8 (in mm)”.

“Kerala - Idukki (Peermade)-176 mm, Kannur(Irikkur)-173, Kasargode(Vellarikkundu)-162, Kottayam (Poonjar)-141, Kottayam (Kumarakom)-82, Kozhikode (Kakkayam)-258, Palakkad(Adakkaputhur)-117, Pathanamthitta (Seethathode)-111, Wayanad (Padinjarathara_dam)-158, Kollam (Valiyapadam)-51, Ernakulam (North Paravar)-129, Allappuzha (Kanjikkazhy)-79, Thrissur(Poringalkuthu)-79, Chalakkuddy-81,” the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Kerala’s Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday.



“The death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 17. Twelve people have been rescued so far,” said Devikulam sub-collector.

On Friday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi through a post on Facebook urged the Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand to people of Kerala during this difficult hour.

“Heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in Munnar in which many have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help,” he wrote.

The Congress leader said he is closely monitoring the situation at his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad.

“I am particularly concerned about my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad and I am closely tracking the situation over there,” he said.

“The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances,” the Congress MP added.

