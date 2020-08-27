Day after Kejriwal says Delhi’s testing to double, Jain accuses MHA of ‘interfering’

New Delhi: Delhi health Satyendar Jain wrote to Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday, urging the home ministry to not “interfere” in the Kejriwal government’s decision to double testing within a week in view of the spike in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the capital.

“Ever since Covid-19 hit the national capital, the Delhi government has confronted the pandemic together with the Central government. But now when a few officers said that the home ministry is putting pressure on Delhi government officials to not increase testing further in the city, I was taken aback,” read Jain’s letter.

A home ministry spokesperson rebutted the allegations, calling them “false” and “baseless”. The spokesperson said it was because of the Union home minister Amit Shah’s intervention that testing in the Capital went up from 4,000 to 20,000 per day.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Wednesday that his government has decided to double the number of daily tests to around 40,000 per day to catch and isolate more infections.

Later in the evening, at a press conference AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that Jain had also attached a purported note with the letter, which Chadha claimed top bureaucrats of the Delhi government had drafted “under pressure from the MHA”.

Senior government officials said the purported note was drafted by principal secretary (health) Vikram Dev Dutt.

The MHA in a statement said the annexed note in Jain’s letter was prepared by Delhi government officers in which they proposed to take the opinion of the expert committee led by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul that was set up by Shah in June when Covid-19 cases in Delhi had peaked.

“It may be noted that this note has made no mention whatsoever of any instruction of MHA on the matter of increase in testing in Delhi. The note has only proposed that the views of an expert committee headed by Dr V.K Paul may be taken on the proposed enhancement in testing in Delhi, for technical guidance on various issues such as mix of RT-PCR and rapid antigen, categories of geographical areas and demographics, etc. As such, any allegation that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi government not to increase testing in Delhi is absolutely without any basis,” the ministry said in its statement.

In his response to the statement, Jain said that he hopes with this clarification, officials of the city administration will now comply with the chief minister’s directions.

“I hope that the officers will comply with this message from MHA. I am sure that the officers, who were reluctant to increase testing today, citing pressure from MHA, will immediately increase testing in Delhi. Our CM has acted in cooperation with the central government to tackle Covid-19 in Delhi. We should continue to act in the same spirit of cooperation for the well being of Delhiites,” Jain tweeted on Thursday.

The MHA spokesperson said it was after the intervention of the Union home minister that the daily tests in Delhi, which were averaging around 4,000 per day till mid June, 2020, have gone up to around 18,000-20,000 per day in a calibrated manner. “The marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been possible due to this enhanced testing and other containment measures,” the spokesperson said.