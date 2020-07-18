Day after killing Jaish commander, security forces gun down 3 terrorists in J-K’s Shopian

At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian districts, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter had started early in the morning at Amshipora area of Shopian, a police spokesperson had said earlier.

Police on Friday had claimed to have killed three terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, including a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander believed to be an IED expert.

Vijay Kumar, Kashmir’s inspector general of police, had recently said the security forces have prepared a list of group of top commanders who will be tracked and neutralised in the coming months.

Security forces had killed 48 terrorists, most of them in the four districts of south Kashmir, in June during various encounters in the Valley.