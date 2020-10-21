Day after returning request, Chhattisgarh Governor calls assembly session

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Anusuiya Uikey had returned the state government’s proposal seeking to convene a special session of state legislative assembly with a query regarding the reasons behind the session. (File photo: @AnusuiyaUikey)

Convinced by the reply of the state government on a query about the reason behind the assembly session, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has agreed to convene a two-day special Assembly on October 27 and 28.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Chhattisgarh Assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chhattisgarh government will bring a legislation in this special assembly session to bypass newly enacted central farm laws, a senior official posted in the chief minister’s office said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Anusuiya Uikey had returned the state government’s proposal seeking to convene a special session of state legislative assembly with a query regarding the reasons behind the session.

Reacting to the development, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Governor cannot prevent a government, which has full majority, from holding a special assembly session in the state.

However, a senior official posted in the Governor’s house told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that the Governor had only asked the state government about the ‘topic’ for the special session.

“It was never a conflict between the state government and Governor. The Governor only asked for the reason behind calling a special assembly session on which the state government has submitted its reply and subsequently the proposal was accepted,” said an official posted with the Governor House and did not wish to be named.

Earlier this month, the Congress government had proposed to call the special Assembly session on October 27-28 to bring a legislation to bypass newly enacted three central farm laws and a labour law to protect the interest of farmers and labourers of the state.

Chhattisgarh cabinet in September had rejected the Centre’s agriculture laws and decided to pass its own farm laws by calling a special session of the state assembly.