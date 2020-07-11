Day after Vikas Dubey’s killing, 2 held for helping gang members

Police and media at the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested two more people from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in connection with the killings of eight policemen in Kanpur by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men on July 3, said officials.

Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday morning after what the police have said was an escape attempt after a road accident near Kanpur city.

They said the two Gwalior residents were arrested for harbouring two members of Vikas Dubey’s gang for more than four days before they moved to another hideout.

JN Singh, additional director general (ADG) of police of Kanpur Zone, said the two men have been identified as Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey.

Singh said they allowed Shashi Kant Pandey alias Sonu and Shivam Dubey, accused in Kanpur cops’ killing case, to stay at their homes despite being well aware that the UP police are in their search.

He said the two carry a reward of Rs 50,000 each for their head and are among the list of 21 active members of Vikas Dubey’s gang released earlier.

The senior official said the two Gwalior residents have been booked under section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for harbouring the accused in the case.

Vikas Dubey and five of his gang members, including Atul Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey, Praveen Pandey and Prabhat Mishra, have been killed between July 3 and 10 and three have been arrested while 12 others are still at large.

Of those still on the run, Gopal Saini and Heeru Dubey carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, and the remaining 10 carry a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

Besides, seven people, including former Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tewari and sub-inspector KK Sharma, have been arrested for criminal conspiracy and harbouring Vikas Dubey’s gang members as well as helping them escape after the ambush.

Vikas Dubey and his men had opened indiscriminate firing on the police team when they raided his house in Kanpur’s Bikru village. Devendra Mishra, the circle officer of Bilhaur, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed while six others were injured.