Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India

Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India

Both cold day and cold wave conditions are likely to persist over pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Delhi for the next two days

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vijay Chowk, amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. (File photo)

The temperature at 6.10am today was around 4.5 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung station. The minimum temperature data for today will be updated by India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9am.

There is a wind speed of 11 kmph. Though cold wave conditions haven’t been recorded, day temperature is likely to be below normal today.

Both cold day and cold wave conditions are likely to persist over pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Delhi for the next two days. The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees C after that and 5-6 degrees C in maximum temperatures during the subsequent three days, according to IMD.

Minimum temperature is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees C over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and by 4-6 degrees C over east India during the next three days. Most parts of the western region are likely to record a fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees C.



Dense fog is likely over pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during the next three days.

On Thursday, the day temperature fell to only 15.2 degrees C, 7 degrees below normal, categorised as a severe cold day by IMD. Minimum temperature recorded on Thursday around 8.30am was 4.6 degree C, 4 degrees below normal. The gap between maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday was only around 10 degrees C. Thursday was the fourth consecutive cold or severe cold day in Delhi.

According to IMD, a cold day or severe cold day is considered based on two parameters—a minimum temperature of under 10 degrees C and maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees C or 6.4 degree C below normal respectively.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree C in the plains. Witnessing a cold day and cold wave together means the gap between day and night temperatures was lower than normal.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next three days and decrease thereafter, according to IMD’s bulletin. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan and northwest Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and decrease thereafter. Dense fog is likely in some pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during the next three days.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is in poor category at 293 bordering on very poor. It is likely to start deteriorating marginally from today but remain largely in poor to very poor category, according to air quality early warning system for Delhi under ministry of earth sciences.

