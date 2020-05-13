Sections
Days after Vizag gas leak, 2 killed, 1 hurt in reactor blast in Telangana’s biodiesel plant

The incident took place at Khanda Biofuels, a biodiesel plant in Arjun Naik Thankda of Zaheerabad block in the district, when the workers were involved in welding work on the roof of the fuel reactor.

Updated: May 13, 2020 21:40 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

(Image used for representation). (FILE PHOTO.)

Two workers were killed and another one injured when a reactor in a biodiesel plant exploded while they were undertaking repair work in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victims were identified as Md Ghouse (35) and Md Saber (33). Another worker Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Sangareddy government hospital.

The incident took place at Khanda Biofuels, a biodiesel plant in Arjun Naik Thankda of Zaheerabad block in the district, when the workers were involved in welding work on the roof of the fuel reactor. The plant was getting ready to reopen after lockdown.

“All of a sudden, the reactor exploded, blowing up the roof on which they were undertaking repairs. All three fell off from the roof. Ghouse and Saber died instantly, while Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital,” a police official in Zaheerabad (Rural) police station said.



Zaheerabad Rural Police shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for post mortem examination.

Local MLA K Manik Rao and MLC Md Fareeduddin visited the plant. The management has agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The incident comes close on the heels of leakage of Styrene gas from LG Polymers at Visakhapatnam on May 7 resulting in the death of 12 people and hospitalization of over 500 people. More than 15,000 people from five villages were evacuated and were accommodated in relief camps for nearly four days, before they returned to their villages.

