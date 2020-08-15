DDA Assistant Director, 2 other staff members arrested in bribery case

The arrestes were made in connection with bribe being asked for selling an allotted flat. (Representative Photo/Sonu Mehta/HT)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested three officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including an Assistant Director, in connection with a bribery case.

An upper division clerk and a security guard have also been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh.

The assistant director has been identified as Sudhanshu Ranjan, while the name of the upper division clerk is Ajeet Bhardwaj. The security guard’s name, according to the CBI, is Darwan Singh.

The arrests were made on a complaint filed by a person who wanted to sell a plot he bought from one of the allottees. That person, known to the complainant, was allotted a plot by the DDA in place of his slum. The complaint was asked for a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for the sale of the plot.

The CBI laid a trap after the complaint was registered and caught the public servant red handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh as part of the bribe. The other accused were also arrested subsequently.

“Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Delhi and Noida which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,” the CBI said.

The arrested accused will be produced before the court later on Satuday.