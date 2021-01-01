DDA’s most expensive housing scheme yet: All you need to know

After three consecutive unsuccessful housing schemes, the planning authority is hoping these spacious flats situated in well-connected areas of Delhi elicits a good response. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to launch a housing scheme on Saturday for the sale of more than 1,300 flats mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. After three consecutive unsuccessful housing schemes, the planning authority is hoping these spacious flats situated in well-connected areas of Delhi elicits a good response.

Read on for all the details of this housing scheme:

1. A total of 1,354 flats are to be launched out of which 230 are HIG flats in Dwarka , Vasant Kunj, Jasola, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka. Around 275 flats in Manglapuri and Dwarka, have been set aside for the economically weaker sections (EWS). The remaining fall under Low-Income Group (LIG) category flats in Rohini.

2. The last DDA housing scheme was launched in 2019 when around 18,000 flats had been put up for sale. This was later reduced to 10,000 since the planning authority had a hard time finding buyers. Even though the agency received 45,000 applications they could only sell 8,438 flats.

3. The MIG flats in Dwarka are located near Sector 16-B and 19-B, and are well connected via the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali). The HIG flats in Jasola are connected via the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh metro station of Magenta Line. The HIG flats in Jasola are priced at around Rs 2.1 crore, whereas the MIG ones will cost buyers around Rs 1.2 crore.

4. This will be the most expensive DDA flats since the HIG flats in Vasant Kunj were sold for Rs 1.7 crore in 2019.

5. Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, DDA officials have announced that all applications, payments, and possession letters will be processed entirely online. “People will have to come to the DDA office just once to execute the conveyance deed,” an official told HT.