Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / DDC election: BJP’s Aijaz Hussain wins from Khonmoh-II, gives party first victory in Srinagar

DDC election: BJP’s Aijaz Hussain wins from Khonmoh-II, gives party first victory in Srinagar

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had campaigned for the BJP candidate in the predominantly Shia area of Balahama in the Srinagar district periphery.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aijaz Hussain of the BJP shows victory sign amid celebrations outside counting hall at SKICC, after he won DDC election from Khonmoh in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its first victory in Srinagar in the District Development Council (DDC) election after its candidate Aijaz Hussain won the Khonmoh-II seat.

Hussain credited the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work of party workers for his success. He also said that the DDC election was a fight between the BJP and rest of the parties.

“This is a win for the BJP. The propaganda has been bust as people have shown their faith in the prime minister and his policies. This is a message that nationalists are prospering in Kashmir,” he told reporters outside the counting centre at SKICC in Srinagar.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had campaigned for the BJP candidate in the predominantly Shia area of Balahama in the Srinagar district periphery.



“They all came together against the BJP as they were afraid of it. But, still the BJP won seats from the valley. Now, they should introspect. People want development and this is a vote for development,” said Hussain.

The counting for the DDC polls has been completed in Srinagar with the independent candidates winning half of the seats.

Though the BJP had expected to reach at least in the double digits alone in Kashmir, however, coming togeather of six parties, especially two big regional parties the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), created hurdles in the victory of the BJP which has been very active on ground since the party took support back from the PDP in 2018 and the coalition government fell down in J&K.

The BJP’s state unit spokesman, Altaf Thakur, lost the DDC election from Dadsara segment in Tral.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Anusheel Chakrabarty says no big birthday celebrations this year
‘No hope’: Mark Waugh predicts series will be go ‘4-0 to Australia’
by hindustantimes.com
Northwest, central India’s minimum temperature likely to drop by 1 to 3 degrees over next 3 days: IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.