‘Deadline for 2019-20 tax-saving investments extended till July 31’: Income tax dept
The I-T department on Thursday said that “filing of original as well as revised ITRs for FY 2018-19 is extended to 31st July, 2020”.
The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. The move comes in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
The department said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in”.
“Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020,” the tweet read.
The department hoped the move will help citizens “plan things better” amid the crisis.