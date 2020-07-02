‘Deadline for 2019-20 tax-saving investments extended till July 31’: Income tax dept

Sections
The I-T department on Thursday said that “filing of original as well as revised ITRs for FY 2018-19 is extended to 31st July, 2020”.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: People stand in queue to file their IT returns outside Income Tax office at BKC, Bandra in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

The Income Tax department has extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. The move comes in a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In a tweet, the I-T department on Thursday said that “filing of original as well as revised ITRs for FY 2018-19 is extended to 31st July, 2020”.

 

The department said that the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in”.



“Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020,” the tweet read.

 

The department hoped the move will help citizens “plan things better” amid the crisis.

