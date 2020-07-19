Sections
Home / India News / Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79

Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Guwahati

Assam, July 18 (ANI): A villager wades through the waterlogged road at a flood-affected Lalmati Village, in Tezpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)

At least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.

Also read: As Assam battles Covid-19 and floods, thousands of volunteers play crucial role

“A total of 27,63,719 people and 1,16,404.01 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods.” the report stated.

It further added, “The government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people. 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated.”



Also read: Nearly 4 million people still affected in Assam floods; 5 more deaths reported

Additionally, around 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam due to floods, the state government informed on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79
Jul 19, 2020 08:34 IST
One cop dead, three others injured as UP police vehicle overturns in Jhansi
Jul 19, 2020 08:32 IST
The Way We Were: A screen test for a new India
Jul 19, 2020 08:33 IST
Mexico reports more than 7,600 fresh Covid-19 cases
Jul 19, 2020 08:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.