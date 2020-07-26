Sections
Home / India News / Death toll in Assam floods cross 100; nearly 25 lakh still affected

Death toll in Assam floods cross 100; nearly 25 lakh still affected

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons died at Kalgachia in Barpeta, two more at Kachugaon in Kokrajhar and one at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:04 IST

By Utpal Parashar| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Guwahati

As on Sunday, nearly 25 lakh people in 2265 villages in 23 of the state’s 33 districts were still affected by floods. Goalpara (4.70 lakh) was the worst affected district followed by Barpeta (3.95 lakh) and Morigaon (3.33 lakh). (PTI)

With five deaths due to drowning reported from across the state during the day, the death toll in Assam due to floods this season crossed the century mark on Sunday and increased to 102.

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two persons died at Kalgachia in Barpeta, two more at Kachugaon in Kokrajhar and one at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

Besides deaths due to drowning, 26 more persons have died across the state since May due to landslides caused by heavy rain, as per ASDMA.

As on Sunday, nearly 25 lakh people in 2265 villages in 23 of the state’s 33 districts were still affected by floods. Goalpara (4.70 lakh) was the worst affected district followed by Barpeta (3.95 lakh) and Morigaon (3.33 lakh).



Nearly 46,000 people uprooted due to floods were taking in 457 relief camps in 16 affected districts. Over 1.12 lakh hectare of crop area is still affected due to inundation, said the ASDMA bulletin.

Nearly 85% area of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km is inundated by flood waters at present. This monsoon, 129 wild animals including 14 rhinos (10 drowning, 4 natural causes) have died in and around the park, said a KNPTR bulletin.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report, Brahmaputra continued to flow above danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Kushiyara rivers also crossed the red mark at some places.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

55-year-old woman dies due to Covid-19 in Himachal
Jul 26, 2020 20:20 IST
241 arrests made in Kolkata for violation of Covid-19 regulations
Jul 26, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi: 44% decline in Covid-19 deaths in early July compared to early June
Jul 26, 2020 20:17 IST
Delhi man arrested for duping woman, he met on matrimonial site
Jul 26, 2020 20:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.