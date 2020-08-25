Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2, more feared trapped: Report

Rescuers carry out search operations after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Raigad district of Maharashtra has risen to two while 18 others were still feared trapped under the debris, an official told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The building, in the Kajalpura area of Mahad town, collapsed on Monday evening. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is carrying out search and rescue operation in the town, around 170 kilometres from Mumbai.

“Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Two deaths have been reported so far, 18 still feared trapped,” Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad’s district collector, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Satya Pradhan, NDRF’s director general, gave an update about Raigad building collapse on his Twitter handle. “NDRF teams on the site; carrying out SAR operation; with all special equipment; canine Squad being used; NDRF Commandant monitoring real-time,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Tariq Garden building collapsed at around 7pm on Monday, according to local residents. The 10-year-old multi-storey building housed more than 40 apartments.

Maharashtra ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations on Monday evening. Tatkare, who is Raigad’s guardian minister, said earlier that around 60 people have been rescued and 25 to 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

“The injured are being treated and some are discharged. Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment,” she said, according to ANI. “Probe has begun. We want a special investigation team to be constituted,” she added.

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed NDRF’s director general to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the accident site.

(With agency inputs)