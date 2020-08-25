Sections
Home / India News / Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2, more feared trapped: Report

Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2, more feared trapped: Report

The Tariq Garden building collapsed at around 7pm on Monday, according to local residents. The 10-year-old multi-storey building housed more than 40 apartments.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:03 IST

By hindustantimes. com | Edited by Meenakshi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rescuers carry out search operations after a five-storeyed residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Raigad district of Maharashtra has risen to two while 18 others were still feared trapped under the debris, an official told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The building, in the Kajalpura area of Mahad town, collapsed on Monday evening. The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is carrying out search and rescue operation in the town, around 170 kilometres from Mumbai.

“Search and rescue operation continues at the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening. Two deaths have been reported so far, 18 still feared trapped,” Nidhi Chaudhari, Raigad’s district collector, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations.



Satya Pradhan, NDRF’s director general, gave an update about Raigad building collapse on his Twitter handle. “NDRF teams on the site; carrying out SAR operation; with all special equipment; canine Squad being used; NDRF Commandant monitoring real-time,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Tariq Garden building collapsed at around 7pm on Monday, according to local residents. The 10-year-old multi-storey building housed more than 40 apartments.

Maharashtra ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot to review the rescue operations on Monday evening. Tatkare, who is Raigad’s guardian minister, said earlier that around 60 people have been rescued and 25 to 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

“The injured are being treated and some are discharged. Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment,” she said, according to ANI. “Probe has begun. We want a special investigation team to be constituted,” she added.

Union home minister Amit Shah has directed NDRF’s director general to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the accident site.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, 20, wins ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ title
Aug 25, 2020 09:42 IST
Tesla Model 3 sells like hot cakes in pre-owned market, may be better than new
Aug 25, 2020 09:35 IST
India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  
Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital to get smart makeover with retro look
Aug 25, 2020 09:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.