‘Death warrant’: Gautam Gambhir shreds CM Kejriwal over Delhi relaxations

Passengers board an auto-rickshaw after arriving via a train, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on May 18. (PTI)

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Monday strongly urged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to rethink again the lockdown 4.0 relaxations he announced this evening for Delhi.

The BJP leader cautioned that one wrong move and it will be over.

“The decision to open up almost everything in one go can act as a DEATH WARRANT for Delhiites! I urge Delhi Govt to think again & again! One wrong move & everything will be over!” tweeted Gambhir.

Defending the decision, deputy CM Manish Sisodia said we have to learn to live with coronavirus.

“We have to live with Corona so Delhi decides to open but slowly & cautiously. Public Buses, Taxis, Auto allowed to operate. Markets, shops, offices, restaurants-home delivery allowed. Metro, malls, barbers, schools closed. Take care and stay safe,” tweeted Sisodia.

The CM announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed.

“We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with Covid-19,” he said.

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, he said, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders, the chief minister said.

“Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi,” he said.

Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31, the chief minister said, adding that restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, the Centre extended the lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, till May 31 while giving more relaxations.

Earlier today, the home ministry advised states against diluting restrictions under lockdown guidelines.