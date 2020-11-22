Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Decision on Maharashtra Covid-19 lockdown in 8-10 days, says Ajit Pawar

Decision on Maharashtra Covid-19 lockdown in 8-10 days, says Ajit Pawar

The statement from Pawar comes at the time Maharashtra is contemplating a state-wide strategy to deal with a rise in Covid-19 cases, including introducing travel curbs on people travelling from virus hot spot states like Delhi.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar at a Nationalist Congress party meet in Pune. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

A decision on imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation could be expected in 8-10 days, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

“There were huge crowds during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We’ll review the situation for next 8-10 days and then a decision will be taken about the lockdown,” Pawar said in Pune.

He added, “During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if corona itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that a second wave may come. Government has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitised.”

The statement from Pawar comes at the time Maharashtra is contemplating a state-wide strategy to deal with a rise in Covid-19 cases, including introducing travel curbs on people travelling from virus hot spot states like Delhi.

Maharashtra government has allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 from Monday depending on the Covid-19 situation in local areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

3 doctors suspended over death of differently-abled student in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
Oliveira wins home race in Portugal to close MotoGP season
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
Pakistan minister deletes tweet containing Macron Nazi jibe
Nov 22, 2020 21:44 IST
Karnataka colleges may be shut again due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases
Nov 22, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.