Decision on when to hold CBSE exams likely within a week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may arrive at a decision on the academic schedule in a week after which an announcement could be made, as it looks to keep the academic cycle, including the board examinations of classes 10 and 12, on track, an official aware of the development saidon Tuesday.

However, the official cited above who did not to be named, asserted that “no final decision” has been taken yet by the CBSE which is continuing to hold consultations with stakeholders as well as within the body about moving the schedule further while it factors in the rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, especially in the national capital.

Conventionally, board exams for class 10 and 12 are held February-March.

A second government official said that even if a call is taken about the schedule now, it would have to be constantly reviewed keeping in mind the evolving pandemic situation and the status of the academic syllabus covered in schools.

“Consultations are constantly happening, and it is natural that changes will be made as this is a pandemic-affected year. However, it is still too early to take a decision and stick to it. It will have to be reviewed again. In several parts of the country, Covid-19 cases have been rising,” said the second official.

It is, however, not just the schedule that of class 10 and 12 board exams that may be affected.

The examination for admission to engineering colleges, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, could be held in the month of February or be delayed further instead of January when it is conventionally held. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted most of the competitive exams that it was scheduled to hold this year, including JEE 2020, and would work with the education ministry and other concerned bodies to chart out the schedule for next year, a third official said.

“There are only one or two major tests that NTA is yet to conduct and they will be held soon. Therefore, it is likely that the new schedule, when it is drawn, will see some readjustments,” the official said.

The JEE (Main) is held twice every year with the first traditionally scheduled in January itself. However, in a year that has seen academic activity getting disrupted, the second cycle of the JEE (Main) 2020 was postponed and conducted in September amidst a raging pandemic.