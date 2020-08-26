Declining rain in 100 years pushing Uttarakhand’s treeline higher in the Himalayas

Amid a declining trend of rainfall in Uttarakhand, an analysis of data of the past century shows that vegetation development and regeneration is being affected in the Himalayas in the state.

The recent State of Environment report of Uttarakhand, released by the Uttarakhand Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board (UEPPCB) states that certain plant species like Sal, Oak, Telonj Oak are dependent on monsoon rain for regeneration.

“Due to fluctuation in monsoon period and changes in temperature their regeneration and flowering time is getting affected... Lichens are also gradually shifting towards higher elevation due to the warming in the Chopta-Tungnath landscape (approximately 12,000 feet high), which comes under Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary protected area,” the report states.

The rainfall pattern in Uttarakhand during 1911-2012, shows that the fluctuation in the quantum of rainfall is quite evident. Apart from Haridwar, all the districts in the state are in rainfall deficit, says the report.

“It is quite evident that the hilly regions of the state are becoming drier while the rainfall is declining from south to north and from west to east. It is noteworthy that except for the months of March, May and November, other months are rainfall deficient.”

The report also mentions that studies found that “xerophytic plants like Euphorbia royleana are gradually invading upward specifically in the tectonic valley of Kakarighat in Almora district. Due to the increase in temperature the aridity of the place rises which causes shifting in vegetation.”

Similar changes have been noticed for palm trees and Lichen in Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Upward invasion of such colonies of the palm trees is a sharp signature of aridity and beginning of the process of desertification in the region being accelerated by climate change.”

SP Subudhi, member secretary of UEPPCB said that in a cold climate, tree species are visible till a particular height known as treeline, which is shifting upwards now.

“Due to climate change and an increase in temperature, the treeline is shifting upwards. With a rise in temperature, the plant species are adapting themselves and they are growing in areas where they find the suitable temperature needed for them to grow. With the upward shifting of the treeline, the position of glaciers will shrink, which can lead to disasters in the future,” said Subudhi.

A district-wise breakup of decrease in rainfall shows Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi and Dehradun are districts witnessing decreasing rainfall.

The decrease in rainfall is even more pronounced in the districts of Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora and Nainital.

RK Srivastava, professor and head of department on environmental sciences at GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology said that with change in rainfall, temperature also changes and vegetation which is at the bottom keep on shifting higher to find conditions they are acclimatised to and thereby causing a change in the treeline.

“The shift in treeline happens through the natural ecosystem with seeds being dispersed by natural forces, animals and birds. It is only happening due to change in climate as the temperature is rising in the current height where trees are growing. With the shift in timberline, the whole ecosystem of the area changes,” said Srivastava.

Ravi Chopra, an environmentalist said, “Over the years, we have noticed that as the earth is getting warmer, species from warmer climates are moving upwards (which normally were colder). Whenever there is a remarkable shift in the treeline, it has to be due to a significant shift in the rainfall and obviously, the biodiversity will change, particularly plant life along with wildlife.