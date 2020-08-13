Sections
Home / India News / Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain

Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain

The police broke open the door of the house after the milkman raised an alarm about foul smell.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

A few days ago, the man’s wife had left with another son and their daughter for her parent’s home in Kota district of Rajasthan (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Bhopal: A 45-year-old government school teacher and his 14-year-old son’s decomposed bodies were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their home on Thursday morning in Ujjain district, police said.

The deceased were residents of Birlagram of Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district.

Nagda police station in-charge SC Sharma said, “A milkman on Thursday morning informed the neighbours that Kanhaiyalal was not taking milk for the past three days and also foul smell was emanating from his house.”

“The neighbours informed the police. When police broke open the door of the house, Kanhaiyalal and Ayush were found hanging from a ceiling fan with the same rope. Their bodies had started decomposing. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” said Sharma.



Police said the man had two sons and a daughter. A few days ago, his wife had left with a son and the daughter for her parent’s home in Kota district of Rajasthan .

Police are investigating the matter.

“Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide but we will be able to say anything on the incident only after the post mortem report,” said Sharma.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Aug 13, 2020 20:49 IST
Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish
Aug 13, 2020 20:46 IST
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Aug 13, 2020 20:51 IST
Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain
Aug 13, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.