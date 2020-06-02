Sections
Home / India News / Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Nisarga

Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Nisarga

New Delhi: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday noon. It’s the 65th named cyclone in the north Indian Ocean and its name,...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:14 IST

By Jayashree Nandi,

New Delhi: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday noon. It’s the 65th named cyclone in the north Indian Ocean and its name, proposed by Bangladesh, means ‘nature’ in Bengali.

Nisarga is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and will make landfall, as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour (kmph) gusting up to 120 kmph, near Alibag, about 94 km south of Mumbai, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

“The landfall location will be very close to Alibag, but extensive damage can be expected in Mumbai as well. There can be a storm surge up to two metres for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and a warning has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Now, the deep depression is lying about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim, 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 710 km south-southwest of Surat. The cyclone is likely to cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar at Raigad and the Union Territory Daman on Wednesday afternoon.



The storm surge is expected to be up to two metres above the astronomical tide and is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and up to a metre high above the astronomical tide and is likely to flood low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall, the IMD authorities said.

Extremely heavy rainfall, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm), is expected in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Palghar districts, they added.

Unattached metal sheets, thatched roofs; electric poles, trees, embankments, salt pans and coastal crops could face widespread damage and destruction, the IMD authorities warned.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC
Jun 02, 2020 15:32 IST
Retailers conflicted over how to get rid of mountain of unsold stock
Jun 02, 2020 15:31 IST
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.