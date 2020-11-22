Sections
Home / India News / Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India

The India Meteorological Department has predicted “isolated extremely heavy rainfall” over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been advised not to venture in the sea. (Representative Photo/ANI)

The extreme south peninsula of India is expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday due to a low-pressure area which is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. It is expected to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, it further said.

“Rainfall activity is likely to increase over extreme south Peninsula from November 23 onwards with fairly widespread to widespread activity over Tamil Nadu during 24th-26th November, over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana on November 25 and 26,” the weather department said in its bulletin.

“The low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become well marked low pressure area and persists over the same region. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours,” the weather department said in its bulletin issued at 1 pm.



“It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around 25th November 2020 noon/afternoon,” the bulletin said.

The fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till November 25 as the approaching depression will increase the wind speed, especially in the coastal areas. On November 25, when the cyclonic storm is expected to make the landfall, the wind speed is expected to go up to 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph from the current 40-50 kmph.

A picture shows Cyclone Gati approaching towards India. ( Pic: IMD )

A cyclonic storm named GATI is also hurtling towards the Indian coast from the Arabian Sea side, the IMD forecast said. The storm is currently 210 kilometres south of Socotra (Yemen) and is likely to move west-southwestwards, according to IMD.

It further said that the system is very likely to move away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather associated with this is expected over the west coast of India. The IMD, however, said that ship and fishermen should avoid venturing into the open sea as precautionary measure.

