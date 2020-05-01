Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar gets bail; likely to be released from Tihar jail by evening

In a major setback to two agencies - Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing multiple corruption and money laundering charges against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a Delhi court on Friday granted him bail in connection with a case related to alleged violation of the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) by his non-profit organization – Advantage India.

The bail order by Delhi court allows Talwar to walk out of Tihar jail by evening. He had earlier been granted bail in other matters.

The Special CBI Judge - AK Kuhar at Rouse Avenue Courts, granted the bail to Talwar on Friday through video conferencing after hearing arguments from both ED and his lawyer.

Talwar’s counsel – Tanveer Ahmed Mir told HT – “For past more than one year since he was brought to India and arrested, Deepak Talwar was incarcerated in several cases. The allegations against him are imaginary. We have been fighting throughout and got him anticipatory bail in two each cases of CBI and ED and regular bail in those cases. He will finally be able to go to his home”.

Mir argued before the court that Talwar was in jail for almost 15 months while agencies have not been able to present any evidence against him.

ED’s counsels Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana argued that Talwar should not be granted bail as he is involved in serious economic offence.

Officials familiar with the development said the ED will now have to approach the high court to get his bail cancelled.

Talwar was brought from Dubai in January 31 last year. He is being investigated in different aviation deals and FCRA (foreign contribution regulation act) violations by his NGO. Both ED and CBI had taken his custody last year.

CBI filed a chargesheet against him in March this year alleging that his NGO received Rs 90.72 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme for carrying out social activities but it was diverted for some other purposes. ED’s money laundering probe is based on CBI FIR.

In aviation deals, Talwar is accused of receiving payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses. Both CBI and ED have claimed that he arranged kickbacks for the public servants to make Air India give up profit making routes in favour of private airlines.

Deepak Talwar’s son Aditya Talwar is also under investigation in the aviation cases. He is currently based in Antigua and Barbuda.

Deepak Talwar’s name had also appeared in the Nira Radia tapes and later 54 times in the controversial visitors’ entry register of former CBI director Ranjit Sinha’s residence.