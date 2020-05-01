Sections
Home / India News / Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar gets bail; likely to be released from Tihar jail by evening

Aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar gets bail; likely to be released from Tihar jail by evening

In aviation deals, Deepak Talwar is accused of receiving payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:22 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Talwar was brought from Dubai in January 31 last year. He is being investigated in different aviation deals and FCRA (foreign contribution regulation act) violations by his NGO. (PTI File photo)

In a major setback to two agencies - Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing multiple corruption and money laundering charges against aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, a Delhi court on Friday granted him bail in connection with a case related to alleged violation of the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) by his non-profit organization – Advantage India.

The bail order by Delhi court allows Talwar to walk out of Tihar jail by evening. He had earlier been granted bail in other matters.

The Special CBI Judge - AK Kuhar at Rouse Avenue Courts, granted the bail to Talwar on Friday through video conferencing after hearing arguments from both ED and his lawyer.

Talwar’s counsel – Tanveer Ahmed Mir told HT – “For past more than one year since he was brought to India and arrested, Deepak Talwar was incarcerated in several cases. The allegations against him are imaginary. We have been fighting throughout and got him anticipatory bail in two each cases of CBI and ED and regular bail in those cases. He will finally be able to go to his home”.



Mir argued before the court that Talwar was in jail for almost 15 months while agencies have not been able to present any evidence against him.

ED’s counsels Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana argued that Talwar should not be granted bail as he is involved in serious economic offence.

Officials familiar with the development said the ED will now have to approach the high court to get his bail cancelled.

Talwar was brought from Dubai in January 31 last year. He is being investigated in different aviation deals and FCRA (foreign contribution regulation act) violations by his NGO. Both ED and CBI had taken his custody last year.

CBI filed a chargesheet against him in March this year alleging that his NGO received Rs 90.72 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme for carrying out social activities but it was diverted for some other purposes. ED’s money laundering probe is based on CBI FIR.

In aviation deals, Talwar is accused of receiving payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses. Both CBI and ED have claimed that he arranged kickbacks for the public servants to make Air India give up profit making routes in favour of private airlines.

Deepak Talwar’s son Aditya Talwar is also under investigation in the aviation cases. He is currently based in Antigua and Barbuda.

Deepak Talwar’s name had also appeared in the Nira Radia tapes and later 54 times in the controversial visitors’ entry register of former CBI director Ranjit Sinha’s residence.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 17:21 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 16:55 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
May 01, 2020 17:12 IST

latest news

Reshu Singhal is a tuition teacher, who has turned into a marketing video expert
May 01, 2020 17:17 IST
Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, wants train to ferry 1.6 lakh migrants
May 01, 2020 17:16 IST
Fans barred from Hungarian Grand Prix - organisers
May 01, 2020 17:16 IST
Covid-19 doesn't see a difference between Hindu and Muslim: Karanvir Bohra, who teaches his daughters, ‘love is the only religion’
May 01, 2020 17:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.