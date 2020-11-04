Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

A Mumbai court ordered that Karishma Prakash can’t be arrested till November 7.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karishma Prakash at NCB office in September when she was summoned for questioning in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash on Wednesday reached the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai after being allegedly untraceable for days. Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after it claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid ar her residence.

The agency had said Prakash went missing after she didn’t reply to the summons of the agency.

Prakash applied for an anticipatory bail before her questioning on Wednesday. A Mumbai court ordered that Prakash can’t be arrested till November 7.

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Karishma has already resigned from the talent agency, KWAN. Hence, she is not associated with Deepika Padukone any more.

According to news agency ANI, NCB has also summoned the employees of KWAN Talent Agency, which has become one of the foci of the Bollywood drug probe. The alleged drug links of Bollywood celebs, including A-listers, came to the fore following the federal agency’s investigation into the death of Rajput on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai’s residence. Many celebrities including Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned by NCB.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:42 IST
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Nov 04, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Legends not happy with umpire’s call rule after Pollard’s DRS survival
Nov 04, 2020 13:45 IST
Vaani Kapoor: I’ve to create enough body of work for people to notice me
Nov 04, 2020 13:45 IST
India’s services activity up in October for first time in 8 months: Survey
Nov 04, 2020 13:41 IST
UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.