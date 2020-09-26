Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway

Padukone, who was in Goa, reached Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Ranveer Singh. (HT Photo)

Actor Deepika Padukone reached the Mumbai Port Trust Guest House in Colaba, from where Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is operating, at 9.45am on Saturday. She is being questioned in connection with the investigation into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Padukone, who was in Goa, reached Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Ranveer Singh.

She was summoned by the agency on Wednesday and she acknowledged the summon on Thursday. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were also summoned for questioning on the same day. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to appear before the agency on Saturday.

Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded after she was grilled by the NCB for four hours on Friday. She was seen entering the guest house from where the agency is operating around 10.30am, news agency PTI reported. “Rakul Preet Singh’s statement was recorded by the SIT today. It will be analysed and produced before the court,” Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB’s director general, told reporters.

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi were also questioned in the case on Friday. Prakash has been summoned again on Saturday.

The NCB, one of the three agencies investigating the case, launched its probe after it received an official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to a possible drug nexus in Bollywood.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report on July 31 in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Chakraborty has been arrested in the drug case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat on June 14.