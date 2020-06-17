‘Deeply disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in clash with China in Galwan Valley

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over loss of 20 soldiers who died during a face-off with Chinese troops on Tuesday. (PTI File Photo )

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in first comments by the Central government, on Wednesday mourned the loss of 20 soldiers who died in the line of duty in a violent face off with China in the Galwan Valley.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” the minister tweeted.