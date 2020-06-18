Sections
Home / India News / After India’s election to UNSC, PM Modi thanks global community for ‘overwhelming support’

After India’s election to UNSC, PM Modi thanks global community for ‘overwhelming support’

India was elected Wednesday to the UN Security Council as non-permanent member with 184 of the 192 votes for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will work with all member countries at UN Security Council to promote global peace. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the global community for supporting India’s mmbership to the United National Security Council.

“Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India’s membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity,” he said on Twitter.

 

India was on Wednesday elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent member with 184 of the 192 votes for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021.



“India will become a member of the United Nations Security Council at a critical juncture and we are confident than in the Covid- and the post-Covid world India will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system,” he added.

India will begin its eighth two-year term on January 1, hoping to use it to further bolster its claim to a promotion to the permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council.

India was the endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group of UN member countries and faced no competition. It reiterated that forging “a new orientation for reformed multilateral system” will be its “overarching” mission for the eighth term.

In a statement issued hours after the election results, the ministry of external affairs described the commitment to a reformed multilateral system, which reflects India’s long-running ambition and demand for a permanent seat on the council, which has been described by India and countries with shared objectives, as a body completely out of sync with changes global realities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; financial stocks drag
Jun 18, 2020 11:09 IST
Fire breaks out on third floor of district court in Delhi’s Rohini, 9 fire tenders at spot
Jun 18, 2020 10:58 IST
Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Jun 18, 2020 10:57 IST
‘Time is an important criterion for pregnancy’
Jun 18, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.