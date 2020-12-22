Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award

Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award

On Monday, US President Donald Trump had conferred upon PM Modi the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, one of the highest military honours in the US.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the Legion of Merit medal by US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday tweeted that “I am deeply honoured,” adding that the honour recognises efforts of people of both countries to improve bilateral ties. PM Modi further reiterated his government’s “firm commitment” to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump confers Legion of Merit on PM Modi

“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonald Trump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in his tweet. “The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people’s unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity,” he posted in a subsequent tweet.

 

“On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government’s firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties,” PM Modi concluded.



 

Trump had on Monday conferred the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, on PM Modi for “exceptionally meritorious service “ as the leader of India. It is one of the highest military honours of the US and can only be conferred by the US President. A rarely awarded medal, it is usually given to heads of state or government.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s envoy to the US, accepted the honour on behalf of the prime minister from Robert O’Brien, the US National Security Advisor, in a ceremony at the White House. At the ceremony, the medal was also conferred on Australian PM Scott Morrison and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
by Rezaul H Laskar
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Cyberabad police bust interstate online money-lending racket, arrest 6
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Bengaluru airport sets up Covid-19 testing facility for passengers
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
UK scientists probe new coronavirus variant’s spread in children
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.