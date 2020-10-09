Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan

‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan died at the age of 74 in a hospital in New Delhi a few days after undergoing a heart surgery.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ram Vilas Paswan gave voice to the most marginalised sections of our society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his letter. (HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a condolence letter to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. We have lost a veteran leader who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation,” his letter read.

Ram Vilas Paswan died at the age of 74 in a hospital in New Delhi a few days after undergoing a heart surgery.

“In an illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalised sections of our society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable. As member of Parliament and Union Minister, he voiced their interests and concerns with passion,” Gandhi said in his letter.



The consumer affairs minister was one of the most noted Dalit leaders of the country. He founded the LJP in 2000, and stepped down as party president after 19 years in November 2019. MP Chirag Paswan holds the top post currently.

“His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service,” his letter added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Paswan is the second union minister to die in the space of two months - Suresh Angadi died of coronavirus in September.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Oct 09, 2020 13:05 IST
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Oct 09, 2020 13:34 IST
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Oct 09, 2020 12:50 IST

latest news

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks
Oct 09, 2020 13:33 IST
Rashami: Ditch the virtual world, stay real; seek love and happiness within
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
JKBOSE 12th Jammu division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
IPL 2020: Gavaskar names the bowler whom ‘all franchises want’
Oct 09, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.