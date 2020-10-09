‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan gave voice to the most marginalised sections of our society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his letter. (HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a condolence letter to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. We have lost a veteran leader who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation,” his letter read.

Ram Vilas Paswan died at the age of 74 in a hospital in New Delhi a few days after undergoing a heart surgery.

“In an illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalised sections of our society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable. As member of Parliament and Union Minister, he voiced their interests and concerns with passion,” Gandhi said in his letter.

The consumer affairs minister was one of the most noted Dalit leaders of the country. He founded the LJP in 2000, and stepped down as party president after 19 years in November 2019. MP Chirag Paswan holds the top post currently.

“His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service,” his letter added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Paswan is the second union minister to die in the space of two months - Suresh Angadi died of coronavirus in September.