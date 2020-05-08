Sections
Home / India News / ‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in Maharashtra. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

The workers were mowed down by a goods train early this morning.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families,” Naidu said on Twitter.

According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.



