‘Deeply touched by your warm words’: Shinzo Abe tweets after PM Modi’s recovery wishes

Shinzo Abe announced his decision to resign from the post of the Japan’ premier on August 28. Abe cited health issues as reason for his resignation and had said that he could not be the prime minister if he could not make the best decisions for the people.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:57 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan’s former premier Shinzo Abe. (AP file photo)

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe thanked India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing him a speedy recovery, saying that he is “deeply touched” with his “warm words”.

“I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our partnership will be further enhanced,” said Abe on Twitter. 

The longest-serving prime minister of Japan, Abe announced his decision to resign from the post of the premier on August 28. Abe cited health issues as reason for his resignation and had said that he could not be the prime minister if he could not make the best decisions for the people.

Following his resignation, PM Modi had wished Abe a speedy recovery and said that he was “pained” to hear about the Japanese leader’s ill health and credited him for cementing relations between the two countries.



PM Modi also credited Abe with playing a lead role in strengthening relations between India and Japan.

“In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery,” PM Modi had said on Twitter.

Abe has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

