Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha

‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha

“Today, the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. My appeal to all the non-BJP parties is that all together defeat these three bills, this is what the farmer of the country wants,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 11:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Contesting the farm bills up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked opposition parties to come together to defeat their passage.

The three bills – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 – have stirred a row with widespread protests from opposition parties and NDA-ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

“Today, the farmers of the entire country are eyeing the Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in the minority in the Rajya Sabha. My appeal to all the non-BJP parties is that all together defeat these three bills, this is what the farmer of the country wants,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

The bills that seek to liberalise trade in agricultural commodities will be discussed in the upper house have been dubbed as anti-farmer by Congress which said that agreeing to the passage of these bills would be equivalent to signing on the death warrants of the country’s farmers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 11:05 IST
‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 11:40 IST
SSR death probe: AIIMS forensic team likely to meet CBI today
Sep 20, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

When and where to watch DC vs KXIP on TV and Online
Sep 20, 2020 12:17 IST
India took 7 months to reach 2 mn Covid-19 cases, 42 days to reach 5 mn
Sep 20, 2020 12:17 IST
Holiday weekend in Japan creates surge of domestic travel
Sep 20, 2020 12:18 IST
AICTE PG Scholarship 2020-21: Registration underway, here’s direct link to apply
Sep 20, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.