Sections
Home / India News / Defence minister Rajnath Singh commissions coast guard vessels via video conference

Defence minister Rajnath Singh commissions coast guard vessels via video conference

Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan said the commissioning of the vessels proved that despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the maritime organisation was moving ahead.

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh praised GSL and L&T Shipyard for continuing to build and maintain ships under the present circumstances. (PHOTO: DEFENCE MINISTRY .)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned three coast guard vessels through video conferencing and said the locally-built ships symbolised the country’s self-reliance. The new vessels are Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451, the ministry said in a statement.

“The commissioning of these ships is an important milestone in India’s coastal capability building process. Also, despite challenges like Covid-19, it is also a great example of our commitment and determination for the safety and security of the country,” Singh said.

While Sachet is the first in a series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) designed and being built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the IBs have been built by Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira shipyard.

Singh praised GSL and L&T Shipyard for continuing to build and maintain ships under the present circumstances. “It also shows professionalism. It is noteworthy that Indian shipyards are making significant contribution to the vision of ‘Make in India’ and the ‘Self-reliant India campaign’,” Singh said.



Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan said the commissioning of the vessels proved that despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the maritime organisation was moving ahead.

With the commissioning of the new ships, the coast guard now has a total of 150 vessels and 62 aircraft. Also, 40 ships are under various stages of construction at different yards and 16 advanced light helicopters are being built at Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt to amend decades-old EC law to deregulate food items, give farmer marketing choice
May 15, 2020 21:57 IST
Operation Dolphin Nose: NIA arrests key conspirator from Mumbai for leaking vital Navy information
May 15, 2020 21:55 IST
Senior Citizen Facilitation Centre to be set up in 4 districts of HP
May 15, 2020 21:55 IST
Air India official transferred, promoted despite an ongoing sexual harassment inquiry against him
May 15, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.