Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Defence minister Rajnath Singh may visit Sikkim on Dussehra

Defence minister Rajnath Singh may visit Sikkim on Dussehra

As per the defence sources, the Defence Minister is likely to visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese. (AP file photo)

Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Sikkim on this Dussehra to boost the morale of troops deployed against the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The Defence Minister is likely to visit Sikkim on October 23-24 and also inaugurate a number of road projects and strategic bridges built for easy movement of troops and common citizens to border areas, defence sources said.

The Defence Minister is also likely to do “shastra puja” at one of the local units deployed in Sikkim near the China border as per the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dushehra by warriors. Last year, he had done it in France while receiving India’s first Rafale fighter aircraft from there.

The Defence Minister may also visit the forward locations where India has deployed a large number of men and tanks to prevent any possible attempt of infiltration by the Chinese.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May this year starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast. India has deployed close to 60,000 soldiers to counter the Chinese Army which first moved troops to transgress into Indian areas in Pangong Lake and other adjoining locations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse leaves BJP; to join NCP
Oct 21, 2020 14:11 IST
Cabinet announces bonus for central govt employees: All you need to know
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand CM approves ₹75 lakh for martyr fund; increases uniform allowance for cops
Oct 21, 2020 15:59 IST
Auto lobby eyes impact of a Biden presidency
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Justin Prabhakaran to compose music for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam
Oct 21, 2020 15:58 IST
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23
Oct 21, 2020 15:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.