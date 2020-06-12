Sections
Home / India News / Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. (File photo: ANI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh.

The meeting comes on the heels of repeated dialogue between India and China who have attempted to resolve the border row with continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an “early resolution” of the stand-off between border troops, according to officials from external affairs ministry.

A day earlier, people familiar with developments confirmed the build-up of Chinese forces extended to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier this week, the two sides began what Indian officials described as a “limited military disengagement” at three hotspots along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) – Galwan Valley, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs – in eastern Ladakh, which has been the focus of the tensions.



However, last month’s violent confrontations between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim triggered a military build-up on both sides of the LAC that stretched from Ladakh to Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, two senior officers said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 1.0: Designer stores see a spurt in bridal inquiries  
Jun 12, 2020 18:05 IST
Shashank Khaitan warns fans against fake casting calls for Mr Lele
Jun 12, 2020 18:03 IST
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Jun 12, 2020 18:02 IST
Step inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s home, a green paradise
Jun 12, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.