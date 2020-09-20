Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the ruckus which took place in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on farm bills has tainted the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation. He called the behaviour saddening, unfortunate and shameful.

“As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House,” said Singh while addressing a press conference.

“Rajya Sabha is called House of Elders. Those who beleived in parliamentary procedures will be hurt by such behaviour,” he added.

He also hailed the bills passed by Parliament, saying these are landmark legislations.

The defence minister said the legislations have “cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar (sekf-reliant) Agriculture’.”

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house of Parliament amid protests from the Opposition in Parliament, and farmers in several parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the passage of the bills, stating it was a “watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture”.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said that the passage of bills will liberate farmers from decades of various constraints and bullying by middlemen.

“A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers,” said in one of his tweets.

Prime Minister further called the passage of bills a welcoming step, which will let the farmers have easier access to futuristic technology.